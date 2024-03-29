Footage of a frustrated Rishabh Pant goes viral after his dismissal in RR vs DC match

Pant was visibly angry as he hit the curtain of the tunnel while walking back to the dressing room.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), DC's wicketkeeper-batter and skipper Rishabh Pant looked visibly angry after losing his wicket.

Chasing a target of 186, Pant looked well-poised in the middle to catapult a late flourish and inch DC closer to the finishing line but threw away his wicket due to poor shot selection.

The dismissal occurred during the 13th over of the innings when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a wide ball, tempting Pant to chase it. Unfortunately, Pant only managed to get a bottom edge, resulting in a fine catch by Sanju Samson behind the sticks. Consequently, Pant had to depart after scoring 28 runs from 26 deliveries.

In a video that has gone viral on social media in the aftermath of the dismissal, an angry Pant was seen hitting the curtain of the tunnel with his bat as he was walking back to the dressing room.

Pant had intended to adopt an aggressive batting approach during the match, but he struggled to gain momentum. His dismissal came at the hands of Yuzvendra Chahal as he aimed to boost the scoring rate.

Nahh bro I can't see him like this 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Bq06d3cKlD — Abxd (@ABXD_DC) March 28, 2024

RR win two games in a row while DC lost both their matches so far

Earlier, the Royals encountered an early setback in their innings, losing their top three batters with just 31 runs on the board. However, Riyan Parag's outstanding performance changed the course of the game. Parag's explosive unbeaten innings of 84 runs, scored at a remarkable strike rate of over 180, propelled the Royals to a competitive total of 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals secured their second consecutive victory in the IPL 2024 season, defeating the Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, March 28th.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ashwin scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal after missed run-out opportunity

Telegram Group Join Now

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, lost both their matches in a row with the latest coming at the hands of the Royals after a loss against the Punjab Kings in the opener.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.