WATCH: Mayank Agarwal defies gravity, escapes injury to save certain six

With every run being important, Mayank Agarwal pulled off an extraordinary save to deny MI a much-needed six.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Mayank Agarwal put up an exemplary acrobatic save to deny a guaranteed six during their match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

After setting Mumbai Indians a record target of 278, the game came down to MI needing 68 in the last three overs. Although the odds were stacked against MI, they were very much in the contest and every run counted at that stage.

However, Mayank Agarwal came up with an outrageous effort in the 18th over to save five important runs for his side.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 18th over when Jaydev Unadkat bowled a slower bouncer outside off. Pandya unleashed a powerful strike, aiming towards long on with precision and it seemed like the ball would clear Mayank Agarwal stationed in the outfield.

Yet, Agarwal had a different play as he anticipated the trajectory and leapt at the opportune moment to grab the ball mid-air. Despite the force taking him over the boundary rope, Agarwal tossed the ball back onto the field timely, denying the opposition five crucial runs.

Mayank Agarwal also ended up hurting himself due to the fall. The physios soon rushed in to check for any possible concussion but Agarwal quickly stood up and continued to field.

Earlier in the match, Agarwal struggled to find his rhythm with the bat, managing only 11 runs from 13 deliveries. Nonetheless, it didn't hinder SRH as they amassed a historic total of 277 runs.

Spearheaded by the explosive batting performances of Travis Head (62) and Abhishek Sharma (63), followed by Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten innings of 80 runs, SRH set a new benchmark for the highest-ever IPL total.

