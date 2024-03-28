WATCH: Tilak Varma returns SKY's famous 'Calma' celebration after whirlwind fifty

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma gave a testament to his sheer power with some massive-hitting during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, SRH scripted history by posting the highest-ever total in IPL - 277 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing such a massive target, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got Mumbai off to a flying start. The duo added 56 runs in just 20 balls before Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Kishan. 10 runs later, Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion as well.

With both the openers back in the hut, MI needed someone to take the onus of the innings and Tilak Varma stepped up to the occasion.

The left-handed batting dynamo continued MI’s momentum as he went on to score a quickfire 24-ball fifty. He reached his fifty in the 11th over after hitting SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat for a boundary.

WATCH: Tilak Varma does SKY's famous celebration

Following the whirlwind knock, Tilak Varma brought out Suryakumar Yadav’s famous ‘I am here’ celebration to celebrate his fifty. The celebration, often linked with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and commonly referred to as 'calma,' was used by Suryakumar after his match-winning performance against RCB in 2020.

Tilak Varma eventually departed after scoring 64 runs. His knock came off 34 balls and comprised two fours and six maximums. However, it eventually went in vain as MI fell short by 31 runs in the end.

Earlier in the match, stellar knocks from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen propelled SRH to a record total. Head achieved a fifty in just 18 balls, while Sharma and Klaasen reached their half-centuries in 16 and 23 balls respectively.

