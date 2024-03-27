SRH shatters records to register highest ever team score in IPL history ft Klaasen, Travis Head

It was a spectacular exhibition of power-hitting from the SRH batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shattered the record for the highest-ever total in IPL history in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against Mumbai Indians by posting a colossal score of 277 for 3 (MI).

The previous record was held by RCB when they hit 263/5 in 2013 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. Incidentally, SRH's 277 today is also the 4th highest total across all T20 games.

All the SRH batters, barring Mayank Agarwal delivered the goods. The chief architects for this towering total were Australian opener Travis Head and Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.

Head, who made his debut in IPL in today's match slammed a quickfire 24 ball 62 to set the foundation for the remaining batters.

Abhishek Sharma, who came in after Agawal's dismissal, also unleashed a spectacular exhibition of power-hitting in the first 10 overs against the MI bowling attack.

Head achieved his fifty in a remarkable 18 deliveries, breaking SRH's record for the fastest fifty by a player. However, this record was soon surpassed when talented left-handed sensation Abhishek Sharma eclipsed it, reaching his fifty in a mere 16 balls after aggressively attacking the MI bowlers.

Heinrich Klaasen remains unbeaten to propel SRH to their record total

After their dismissals, Heinrich Klaasen assumed the responsibility of power-slogging, ending unbeaten on 80 from only 34 deliveries. His innings featured four fours and seven sixes, contributing significantly to the team's imposing total in Hyderabad.

In the process, SRH recorded the tally for joint fourth-most sixes (18) in an IPL innings

SRH experienced a close loss in their first match but displayed an impressive batting performance, staging a strong comeback in their pursuit of a daunting 209-run target. Despite their efforts, they fell short by four runs, with Klaasen notably contributing 63 runs off only 29 deliveries.

Similarly, Mumbai Indians also suffered a defeat in their opening match against Gujarat Titans last week.

