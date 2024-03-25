WATCH: 6 4 W! Umesh Yadav makes an EPIC comeback against Hardik Pandya in final over of GT vs MI match

The high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Sunday's (March 24) doubleheader of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) went down all the way to the wire. The match garnered significant attention with Hardik Pandya's return to MI as he took over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma and had to lead the team against his former franchise.

Although MI looked on course to seal the match in their chase of 169 with 36 needed out of 18 balls, Umesh Yadav bowled a clinical last over to deny Pandya and MI a win.

Impact Player Mohit Sharma turned the tide for GT with three overs to go. He removed the big-hitting Tim David and brought skipper Hardik Pandya to the crease.

After a tidy second last over from Spencer Johnson, who scalped two wickets in the game, the stage was set for Pandya to rise as a hero with MI needing 19 off the last over.

Hardik Pandya gets booed by Ahmedabad crowd

However, veteran pacer Umesh Yadav played spoilsport to Pandya's homecoming by helping GT secure a narrow six-run win.

GT skipper Shubman Gill made the clinical decision to place the ball in the hands of veteran Umesh Yadav over Afghanistan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai.

Yadav repaid his skipper's trust in full despite being slashed for a six and a boundary off his first two deliveries by picking up the scalp of Pandya and send his side packing back as Gujarat went on to win the contest.

Much to Pandya's expectations, it was definitely not a warm homecoming for the MI skipper. The dashing all-rounder was instantly booed by the crowds of Ahmedabad earlier during the coin toss.

