CSK star rushed to hospital after blow to his head

In a recent development, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star suffered an unfortunate blow to his head during a training session and had to be rushed to a hospital. The player, who is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) for Comilla Victorians, was left bleeding after the knock.

The incident happened when a shot from Litton Das, who was batting in the adjacent net, hit pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur received immediate medical attention at the venue before being transported to the hospital in a standby ambulance for further treatment,

However, subsequent CT scans have now confirmed that Mustafizur did not sustain any internal bleeding.

Latest update on CSK star's head injury

A media release issued by team physio SM Zahidul Islam Sazal clarified:

"During practice a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial hospital," "After CT scan we are satisfied that he's had only an external injury. There was no Intra-Cranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches to treat the open wound. Now he is under close supervision of Comilla Victorians team physio."

Mustafizur was roped in by CSK in the IPL 2024 auction, last December in Dubai. The five-time IPL winners secured the Bangladeshi pacer's services for INR 2 crore, who will now play for his fifth team in the IPL after representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals across six seasons.

Mustafizur has taken 47 wickets in 48 matches in the IPL so far at an economy rate of 7.93.