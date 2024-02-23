Double blow for CSK ahead of IPL 2024, two foreign recruits suffer injury

With the latest injury blows, CSK will need to devise contingency plans quickly if things go further south.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are struck with a double blow with two of their foreign recruits suffering injuries.

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have both incurred injuries in the ongoing T20I series against Australia, giving a major headache to the five-time IPL winners before the new season.

Conway suffered a thumb injury while Ravindra was ruled out of the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I owing to knee pain. Conway copped the blow in the very second over of the game while keeping the wickets. He did not look in extreme pain but had to call the physio. However, after consulting with the physio, the Kiwi decided to walk off the field.

Both players will be kept under observation and an update is expected in the coming days.

UPDATE | Devon Conway has left the field with a left thumb injury.



He is currently being assessed with an update to be provided once more is known. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/6VbUc73h2y — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 23, 2024

NEWS | Rachin Ravindra will miss tonight’s 2nd KFC T20I at Eden Park after experiencing pain in his left knee following the first game in Wellington.



He will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision is made on his availability for the third T20I. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/NUn13I7A3A — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 23, 2024

Double blow for CSK

CSK secured the services of Rachin Ravindra in the IPL 2024 Auction last December in Dubai after his 2023 ODI World Cup heroics. CSK signed him for INR 1.8 crores after beating Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the bidding war. Ravindra made the headlines during the ODI World Cup 2023 where he scored 578 runs in 10 innings to end as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

On the other hand, Conway has been a loyal custodian of the CSK franchise. Ever since making his IPL debut in IPL 2022, Conway has been a consistent performer. In IPL 2023, he was CSK's top run scorer, amassing 672 runs in 15 innings at an impressive strike rate of 139.70. Subsequently, he was retained for IPL 2024.

However, with the latest injury blows, CSK will need to devise contingency plans quickly if things go further south.

