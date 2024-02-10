'Finding it perplexing' - Irfan Pathan takes dig at Indian player for not playing domestic cricket

He has returned to training after taking a voluntary sabbatical but has refrained from playing domestic matches.

The Indian team for the remaining IND vs ENG Tests was announced earlier today. While star batter Virat Kohli's absence was made official by the BCCI, no statement was issued on Ishan Kishan, whose name was once again missing from the roster.

Previously, head coach Rahul Dravid had clearly stated after the conclusion of the second Test match that Ishan Kishan needs to play domestic cricket in order to become eligible for selection in the national squad.

Earlier this week, Ishan Kishan, who had taken a voluntary sabbatical was spotted working out and practicing in Baroda. The left-handed batter reportedly has been stationed in Baroda for the past couple of weeks, where he is honing his skills. Despite being back at training, the wicketkeeper-batter has not enlisted to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024.

Echoing on the same lines, a puzzled Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and said, "Finding it perplexing how someone can be fit enough to practice but not play domestic cricket. How does this even make sense?"

Ishan Kishan likely to make a comeback in IPL 2024

Ishan had refrained from participating in any professional games since November 2023 and has opted out of the current domestic season

Ishan Kishan has been on a break since the South Africa tour. The left-hander opted out of the Test series in the Rainbow Nation. Although he traveled to South Africa for the fixtures, he wasn't expected to make it to the final XI.

It is now anticipated that he will rejoin competitive cricket during the upcoming IPL 2024 season, representing the Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Hardik.

Due to his absence in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 matches, he is currently not under consideration for selection in the Team India squad.

