'Surely find a place' - Irfan Pathan unhappy with this youngster's snub from India A squad

The BCCI announced the squads for the limited-overs, Test matches and the four-day games for the South Africa tour earlier this evening. There are plenty of new and young faces across squads as the team management looks for a smooth transition in the absence of several veterans due to various reasons. The focus has preliminarily been on the stars who impressed in the IPL and the chances they got in the national colours.

For example, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been making waves with his willow and has been duly rewarded with places in the T20I and Test teams. Rinku Singh also gets a chance in the 50-over format, whereas Mukesh Kumar is a member of all three teams. Overall, the management has shown trust in the young and talented ones, blending them nicely with the seasoned campaigners.

The ones who impressed in the domestic circuit were awarded with the selections in the India A squads. India A will play three four-day matches with South Africa in December. Several rising stars will have a chance to impress in these four-day games.

The player pool is quite large, and it’s impossible to select all the talented ones. There are plenty of players who couldn’t make it to any of the squads. It’s obvious they would be disappointed not to make it even to the A squads touring South Africa.

Irfan Pathan unhappy with this rising star’s snub

As mentioned above, there are a few talented ones not to make it to India’s A squad. Among the many players is the pace sensation Umran Malik, who impressed one and all with his high pace. He was fast-tracked to the national team for his ability to bowl fast.

However, Umran Malik went off the radar significantly, and despite having pace, he lacked accuracy. As a result, he has had a below-par IPL 2023 and has now been snubbed from all the squads, including the A teams. Irfan Pathan, who has worked closely with Umran, has expressed his disappointment over his exclusion on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

I’m pretty sure the guy who was in the Indian team’s playing 11 few months back can surely find a place in India A side. #umranmalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 30, 2023

“I’m pretty sure the guy who was in the Indian team’s playing 11 few months back can surely find a place in India A side,” posted Irfan on his official handle.

Umran Malik hasn’t been as accurate with his lines and lengths lately. As a result, he has gone down in the pecking order. Umran can still make a comeback if he works on a few specific areas and performs well in the domestic circuit.

