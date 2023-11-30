"It's been an area of weakness": AB de Villiers highlights RCB's biggest concern for IPL 2024

RCB has undergone significant changes, indicating the team's inclination toward a comprehensive overhaul in the IPL 2024 auction.

Despite consistently boasting a star-studded roster, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has perennially failed to lift the IPL title. RCB have made three appearances in the IPL finals (in 2009, 2011, and 2016), each culminating in a runner-up finish.

Former Proteas and RCB star AB de Villiers shed light on the persistent shortcomings that have plagued the franchise over the years. In a bid to address these issues, RCB has undergone significant changes, parting ways with key bowlers such as Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Among the retained bowlers boasting international experience, only Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley remain. This move indicates the team's inclination toward a comprehensive overhaul of their bowling lineup as they enter the auctions armed with Rs 23.25 crore.

Expressing his apprehension, ABD raised concerns about the team's strategic decisions, particularly the release of prominent players.

AB de Villiers rues RCB not implementing a similar strategy as MI and CSK

"It has been a well-known fact that RCB's bowling has been an area of weakness over the years. Yes, the batters also made a mess at times, but you need to play as a team. You need to gel together and understand each other," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"More often than not, there has been this feeling of making silly mistakes, not getting the discipline right, and not doing the basics well under pressure. We know how difficult it is to bowl at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," he added.

De Villiers also questioned RCB's approach in not establishing a core group of players, a strategy successfully employed by teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

"It is the area where I would be worried. Obviously, there is Mohammed Siraj there, Reece Topley, and some experience there, but if you see the released players list, they let go of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood. Those three have won them a lot of games in the last couple of seasons, especially Hazlewood; he had just this way of controlling that bowling lineup," he added.

