WATCH: Ishan Kishan's animated exchange with Tabraiz Shamsi after hitting the spinner for six

The young Indian batter dispatched the South African wristspinner for a maximum and let him know about it.

The exchange began after Shamsi had a word with Ishan Kishan following a maximum to the mid-wicket region.

After an insipid season of IPL with Mumbai Indians (MI), Ishan Kishan has shown encouraging signs of return to form in the T20I series against South Africa.

The young Indian opener has been a consistent performer for the first three games, with scores of 76 off 48, 34 off 21 and 54 off 35 against a well-rounded South African bowling attack.

The second of the two half-centuries in Vizag on Tuesday (June 14) saw the batter stitch a wonderful stand of 97 runs with fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, which laid a perfect foundation for India's win by 48 runs to bounce back in the five-match rubber.

Ishan Kishan hit 5 fours and 2 maximums through his impactful knock. One of these sixes came off the bowling of visitors' incisive wristspin mainstay Tabraiz Shamsi. The shot felt so good to the left-hander personally that he even went after Shamsi and shared an animated exchange with him.

Tabraiz Shamsi at receiving end of sledging by Ishan Kishan

The quality of the stroke was such that Ishan Kishan felt a sense of domination over Tabraiz Shamsi. It was a proper flat-six hit over the deep mid-wicket region by the sweeping left-hander off a full-pitched delivery in the back half of the ninth over.

The ferociously hit stroke kept sailing through the air and went well over the vacant mid-wicket boundary hoardings at the beautiful ground in Visakhapatnam.

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits Anrich Nortje for five consecutive fours, including one straight off the helmet grill

The moment the ball was hit for six, Shamsi had a word or two to throw at the batter, who then responded in equal measure. While it wasn't quite audible what exactly Kishan told Shamsi, it looked like a warning to be smashed for the remaining few deliveries left in the over.

It was a sledge but felt funny from the outside. Even the commentators joined in, with former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta finding the incident amusing and sharing a laugh about it. Usually, batters and bowlers indulge in abuse and ugly words to each other in anger, Kishan was simply warning Shamsi of a pair of maximums he might be dispatched for.



