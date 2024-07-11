James Anderson namedrops this India legend as the best batter he has bowled against ahead of retirement

Anderson has dismissed the India star 9 times in his Test career.

Veteran England pacer James Anderson is currently playing his last international match in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Lord's.

While the teams will lock horns in a three-match Test series, for Anderson, this is his farewell match.

Ahead of his retirement, the 41-year-old was quizzed on the toughest batter that he has bowled to during a Q&A session on Sky Sports Cricket.

Interestingly, the talismanic pacer overlooked many contemporary stars and rather named an Indian legend as the most formidable batter he had encountered.

"The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar," Anderson stated.

Anderson has played in 39 Test matches against India, claiming a total of 149 wickets, while dismissing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on nine occasions.

James Anderson eye history before retirement

For the unversed, Anderson is the first-ever pacer to pick up 700 wickets in Test history and only the third bowler to do so, after spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

With an impressive tally of 700 wickets from 187 matches, Anderson has the chance of making history and eclipsing legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne.

Anderson has already added one more to his tally on Day 1 of the Lord's Test against the Windies and will need 7 more to level Warne.

Anderson's retirement is a bit debated since he has looked in good form but the England leadership comprising coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes took the decisive call in a bid to build a squad keeping in mind the 2025/26 Ashes series in Australia.

Although the talented right-arm pacer will call it quits after the opening Test, Anderson will continue with the team as a mentor for the rest of the season

