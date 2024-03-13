Withdrawn KKR batter picks up fight, throws equipments in dressing room in PSL

The batter was involved in a heated exchange of words in the ground and then threw equipments in the dressing room.

Jason Roy was seen fuming in the dressin room after his dismissal.

In the last league match of PSL 2024, table-toppers Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators were up against each other. Multan posted 185/4 on the board, thanks to the contributions from captain Mohammad Rizwan (69 off 47) and Johnson Charles (53 off 29), who scored blistering fifties.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators were bundled out for a meagre 106. Only Omair Yousuf could get a significant score for them with 37. For Multan, David Willey and Usama Mir picked up three wickets apiece. Both the teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Jason Roy picks up fight with Iftikhar Ahmed, throws equipments

JASON ROY AND IFTIKHAR AHMED HAVING A GO AT EACH OTHER pic.twitter.com/HHh4fbuIWh pic.twitter.com/BIm2jNK7y0 — Ramzan IDREES (@Ramzanidrees90) March 12, 2024

Meanwhile, in an unfortunate incident, the tensions started to heat up when England batter Jason Roy was seen in a heated exchange of words with Pakistan international Iftikhar Ahmed. The incident happened in the third over of Quetta’s innings, when Willey beat Roy’s attempted flick and the ball hit his front pad. The umpire raised his finger without any hesitation.

After he was given out, Jason Roy was involved in some heated exchange of words with Iftikhar Ahmed. Iftikhar was seen saying a few words to Roy and was walking in his direction. In the process, Roy lost his focus and got involved with Iftikhar. As a result, he forgot about his wicket for a few seconds and ran out of time on the DRS as well.

Jason Roy was dismissed for just 3 runs. He was fuming while going back to the dressing room. In a video of the dressing room, he was also seen to be throwing equiments in anger.

Recently, Jason Roy pulled out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons. He was due to represent Kolkata Knight Riders this season. In a statement, he said that he wants to spend some time with the family before a busy year ahead. Another English batter Phil Salt has replaced Jason Roy in KKR’s squad for IPL 2024.

