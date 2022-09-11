Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel to be available for T20 World Cup: Reports

After injuries forced both Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah to not participate in the Asia Cup, it seems like they are back. Both the bowlers have been out of the field for nearly a month and have been training at NCA to regain their fitness. As per Cricbuzz, the latest report suggested that the Indian fast bowlers were fit enough to get back to the team.

Team India failed to reach the finals of the Asia Cup despite putting up decent batting performances. A lack of strong bowling that could take timely wickets was clearly visible. However, the selectors will monitor Bumrah and Harshal's development throughout the next home T20I series versus Australia and South Africa. Both will be required to participate in the games against the visiting teams. Avesh Khan will undoubtedly slip up. Selectors are also considering bringing Mohammed Shami back into the Indian team, which would free up a spot for another pacer from the ASIA CUP lineup. Mohammad Shami has received backing from a lot of ex-players.

Bumrah, Harshal fully fit to make a comeback