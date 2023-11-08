Jasprit Bumrah hits Ishan Kishan in stomach, troubles Indian batters in nets

During an optional training session in Delhi, Jasprit Bumrah seemed to be troubling the Indian batters in the nets. Kishan let out a painful exclamation as he hit the ground from a Jasprit Bumrah delivery that was just slightly short of length and struck him in the stomach. After taking a few minutes to recover, Kishan resumed training on Wednesday (November 8).

Shubman Gill showcased his peak form, confidently dispatching pacers Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna for towering sixes. However, Gill had to exercise caution as Bumrah challenged his abilities with an array of slower deliveries and deliveries aimed at the off-stump channel.

While it was an optional net session, Bumrah maintained his intensity throughout the entire 20 minutes he spent bowling in the nets, providing valuable insight into his approach for the ongoing World Cup.

Bumrah and Shami take different approaches in training session

Shami, who is an apex predator consistently targeted the stumps and relentlessly pursued wickets. However, Bumrah adopts a distinctly different philosophy that is bound to captivate enthusiasts. He prefers to build up pressure with dot balls and lure batsmen into making mistakes, in contrast to the attention-grabbing performances of Mohammed Shami, who has garnered acclaim for his exceptional 16-wicket haul in the last two weeks across four matches.

ALSO READ: "Sharm karo yaar": Mohammaed Shami hits back at Hasan Raza for allegations on Indian bowlers

Ahead of their final league match against the Netherlands on Sunday (November 12), the Indian team returned to the field for an optional net session. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav opted to stay in their hotel room while others went through their paces at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Indian team had arrived in the city on Tuesday after a commanding 243-run victory over South Africa in Kolkata and enjoyed a day off. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team also became the first to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.