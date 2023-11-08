"Sharm karo yaar": Mohammaed Shami hits back at Hasan Raza for allegations on Indian bowlers

Taking to Instagram, Shami rebuked the former Pakistani cricketer and emphasized that Raza should show some integrity.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has criticized former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza for making baseless allegations against India. Raza, in a statement on a Pakistani channel unfoundedly claimed that India was provided with specially modified cricket balls by the ICC and BCCI, giving them an unfair advantage.

Taking to Instagram, Shami rebuked the former Pakistani cricketer, emphasizing that Raza should show some integrity. Shami went on to suggest that if Raza was unwilling to heed advice from anyone, he should at least pay heed to the counsel of the revered Pakistani pace bowler Wasim Akram.

Notably, Akram denounced Raza's comments following the match. Akram further asserted that individuals like Raza and the panel had evidently lost their sense of reason.

Shami advises Raza to appreciate other team's success

Even after Wasim Akram called out the former player, Raza persisted in making unfounded claims. Following India's victory over South Africa, Raza alleged that India had been manipulating the Decision Review System (DRS).

Raza specifically questioned the legitimacy of Jadeja's dismissal of the in-form Rassie van Der Dussen in terms of the DRS.

Shami, in his Instagram story, refrained from delving into the specifics but advised Raza to appreciate the team's success, considering his own background as a former player.

“Sharm karo yaar, game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par, kabhi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo, Chii yaar ICC World Cup hai apka local cricket tournament, nahi hai or aap player hi the naa (Have some share. Focus on the game instead of stupid discussions. Enjoy someone else's success for once. This is the ICC World Cup, not a local tournament. Were you a player?)” Shami wrote on his Instagram story.

