"Stones will be thrown if he comes to Sri Lanka": Angelo Mathews' brother issues warning to Shakib

The family of Angelo Mathews has expressed their reluctance to have Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan participate in any international matches or in the Lanka Premier League.

The family of Sri Lanka's senior all-rounder, Angelo Mathews has expressed their reluctance to have Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan participate in any international matches or in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka.

Just over a month ago Bangladesh's interim captain Litton Das displayed remarkable sportsmanship by withdrawing his team's appeal against New Zealand batter Ish Sodhi, who was run out (Mankad) at the non-striker's end by Mahmud. This gesture was widely praised by fans and former cricketers.

In contrast, the team's regular captain Shakib Al Hasan chose not to withdraw the Timed Out appeal against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, which has not been well received by the Sri Lankan's family.

"We are very disappointed. Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman's game,” Angelo's brother, Trevin Mathews, who also played cricket at the club level said exclusively over the telephone to Deccan Chronicle.

"We never expected this right from his captain to the rest of the team members.”

Trevis Mathews comes in defence of his brother

"Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him, or will have to face the annoyance of the fans,” he added.

Defending his brother further, he said, "Angelo was within his crease in the stipulated time but it was not his fault when the strap of his helmet was broken.”

However, according to the ICC's fourth umpire, Adrian Holdstock, the two minutes had already elapsed.

ALSO READ: "Never doubt an RCBian": RCB fans go berserk after Maxwell's historic double-ton

"When it comes to timed out, the incoming batter has to to be in position to receive the ball within two minutes. The TV umpire monitors the two minutes and he will then relay the message to the standing umpire. In this instance the batter wasn't ready within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him,” the umpire has said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.