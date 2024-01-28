Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Pope involved in passive aggressive shoulder brush resulting in heated exchange

Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope brushed shoulders against each other early on day four in an odd exchange after the England batter crossed 150.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope were involved in a heated exchange early on day four when the Indian pacer brushed shoulders against England's centurion.

Pope had crossed 150 early on day four after putting up a masterclass the previous day with his counterattacking approach with sweep shots against the spinners.

Bumrah had beaten Pope's edge a few times on day three. On day four, Pope, unbeaten 148 overnight, made his 150 and hit a four off Bumrah too.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Pope in heated exchange

While attempting a single off Bumrah in the over, the Indian pacer watched Pope coming in for the single and intentionally moved right to block his way, resulting in a shoulder brush that irked Pope.

Pope was seen questioning Bumrah with the Indian pacer seemingly replying that he should be running outside the pitch.

#IndvEng Some heated conversation between Pope and Bumrah..



Pope thought Bumrah came in between as he was trying to run for a single..



Things heated up as Rohit Sharma intervened.. pic.twitter.com/3I6C5a7GZi — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 28, 2024

The exchange had skipper Rohit Sharma intervening and he was seen talking to Pope.

Later at the end of the over, Bumrah and Pope were seen talking to each other smiling, with the pacer indicating something regarding Pope's running path.

England, meanwhile, helped by Pope, are building a sizeable lead in Hyderabad. India haven't taken the second new ball and Bumrah struck with the old one when he had Rehan Ahmed dismissed to break a resilient partnership.