Jasprit Bumrah Forced To Miss, Young KKR Speedster Named Replacement As India Names 15-Man Squad for England ODIs

India will have the same squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 as the England ODIs.

After much anticipation, the Indian selectors named the 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England in a press conference earlier today, attended by India skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarjkar.

Notably, the IND vs ENG ODI series will act as the final preparatory ground before the Men in Blue head into the Champions Trophy 2025. Interestingly, India will have the same squad for the ICC event as the England ODIs.

Talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss out on the series due to his back injury. In his place, young Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana, who was a part of the India squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), has been included. However, he will just be a part of the series against the Three Lions as of now until more information is received on Bumrah’s recovery.

Yashasvi Jaiswal included, Mohammed Siraj fails to make the cut

Despite not having any ODI caps under his belt, young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the team for the IND vs ENG ODIs, keeping in mind the Champions Trophy 2025.

While there are no more surprises in the batting department as such, another interesting decision in the pace department was the notable exclusion of Mohammed Siraj. Instead, Arshdeep Singh has been preferred.

Prior to the ODIs, India will also play a five-match T20I series against England.

India’s squad for Champions Trophy 2025 and IND vs ENG ODIs

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh.

** Harshit Rana replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

India’s squad for IND vs ENG T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

