'I don't relate to Bazball' - India's Test star plays down England's new Test mantra

The term ‘Bazball’ has been among the most used words in the cricketing arena in the last couple of years. Ever since Brendon McCullum has taken over as a coach of England’s red-ball cricket team, they have taken an aggressive route in Test cricket. Like their white-ball approach, England have tried to take the attack back on the opposition bowlers in what is termed a traditional format of the game.

Their gung-ho approach has also been very effective, for England have found ample success since their fresh intent. The batters have looked to score runs rather than preserving their wickets, helping the team to put their opponents under pressure. The results have been encouraging, allowing them to continue with it.

Numerous experts have opined their views on the not-so-traditional method of the English cricket team. There has also been ample analysis of Bazball from cricket pundits. The teams have tried different things, but only Australia could come close to taking England down.

However, the Bazball is going to face its stiffest challenge so far - a five-match Test series in India. The Indian team has a number of match-winners and will make the way as hard as possible for England. The battle will be intriguing, and entertainment is guaranteed.

India's Test star plays down England's new Test mantra

Ahead of the much-awaited five-match Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah had a talk with The Guardian. He answered different questions and talked about a range of things. On being asked about Bazball, Bumrah exclaimed that he “doesn’t relate to the term”.

“I don’t really relate to the term Bazball,” stated Bumrah. “But they are playing successful cricket and the aggressive route of taking the opposition on, showing the world there’s another way to play Test cricket.”

Bumrah further explained that England’s newly-adopted approach keeps the bowlers in the game. According to him, the aggressive intent won’t tire him and provide him ample wickets at the same time.

“As a bowler, what I think is that it keeps me in play. And if they’re going for it, playing so fast, they won’t tire me out. I could get heaps [of wickets]. I always think about how I can use things to my advantage. Kudos to them, but as a bowler, you’re in the game.”

