Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach in Hyderabad Test

As a result of this breach, Jasprit Bumrah received an official reprimand and one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah faced disciplinary action for breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct during the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series against England in Hyderabad. The incident, marking a rare lapse in conduct for Bumrah, has put a spotlight on player behaviour and the enforcement of cricketing standards.

Bumrah was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This particular code pertains to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

The breach occurred during the 81st over of England’s second innings. Post-delivery, Bumrah stepped into the path of England batter Ollie Pope as he was taking a run, resulting in physical contact deemed inappropriate by the match officials.

As a result of this breach, Bumrah received an official reprimand and one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. Fortunately for Bumrah, this was his first offence in a 24-month period, somewhat mitigating the severity of the penalty.

Jasprit Bumrah has admitted to the offence

Bumrah admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. His acceptance of the situation meant that there was no need for a formal hearing, which could have led to a more extensive investigation and potentially harsher penalties.

The charge against Bumrah was levelled by the on-field umpires, Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, along with third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit. Their collective decision underscores the ICC's commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct and respect on the cricket field.

Telegram Group Join Now

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct have varied penalties, ranging from an official reprimand to a maximum of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Bumrah's incident, while not gravely serious, serves as a reminder to all players about the importance of adhering to the conduct expected in international cricket. It also highlights the vigilance of match officials in upholding the spirit of the game.

As the Test series continues, this incident will likely serve as a learning experience for Bumrah and a cautionary tale for other players. Maintaining professionalism and sportsmanship remains paramount, even in the heat of highly competitive international matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.