On Bed Rest: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Champions Trophy 2025 As New Update Emerges

Bumrah picked up a back spasm during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test.

Talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s chances of featuring in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 have diminished further after he was advised to stay on bed rest at home.

Bumrah recently returned after a long and excruciating tour of Australia where he picked up a back spasm during the final Test and did not play further.

It is now understood that further course of action will only be finalised only after the swelling in his back subsides but given how things stand at the moment, it doesn’t look very encouraging.

Bumrah’s next task is to report at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru but there has been no specific date of his check-in yet.

A source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by TOI,

“Bumrah could go to the CoE next week but right now there is no fixed date yet. He has been advised bed rest at home to help the muscles recover and the swelling to subside. Once that is done, future course of action will be ascertained.”

Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Champions Trophy 2025

After the latest update of his back swelling, there is a notion to not rush Bumrah’s return to international cricket. Considering his history of back problems, the priority is to avoid any further aggravation.

While his exact diagnosis remains unclear, if the issue is more serious than just swelling, his recovery and return could take longer.

India still has a few days to finalize their provisional squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. It remains to be seen if the selectors decide on including Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-member list after receiving the medical team’s final report.

Notably, changes to the squad can be made until February 13, which leaves some room for adjustments.

