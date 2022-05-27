Jemimah Rodrigues leaves a special message for passionate young fan girl at Women’s T20 Challenge

Jemimah Rodrigues was seen interacting with a little fan girl at the end of the third match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 between the Trailblazers and Velocity in Pune.

Rodrigues was named the Player of the Match for her match-winning 44-ball 66 against Velocity.

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 has been getting fine success into its third edition, with the fans increasing their following of the women’s game.

A special moment occurred after the completion of the tournament’s third and final league clash between the Trailblazers and Velocity at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, featuring young India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues was seen interacting with a young girl in the stands, who, as the cricketer noted, was seen at the ground for each of the three games played in the competition thus far. Rodrigues posted a message for the little kid on her Twitter handle, hoping to see the young generation of today plying their trade in the Women’s game in future.



Earlier, it was Rodrigues who had set it up with the bat for the Trailblazers, smashing a 44-ball 66 in company of Sabbhineni Meghana (73 off 47) to help the side finish 190/5 in the allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat in a must-win game.

The Smriti Mandhana led side had to restrict Velocity to below 158 to qualify for the finals, but that wasn’t to be, as an uncapped Kiran Navgire stole the show with a blistering 34-ball 69, smashing five fours and as many sixes. Trailblazers did manage to seal the game by 16 runs eventually to earn two points. Rodrigues, who struck seven fours and a six during her stay at the crease was named the Player of the Match.

The final will be played between the Supernovas and the Velocity at the same venue on Saturday, May 28.

