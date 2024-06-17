Former Proteas star in contention to become India's fielding coach

He has previous experience in a similar role in the subcontinent.

In a recent development coming in, a former Proteas star is in contention to become India's next fielding coach and join Gautam Gambhir's support staff.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is currently the frontrunner for the role and according to multiple reports, he has demanded his own team of support staff.

The Indian team is set to have a new coach after the expiration of the current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure. Dravid, whose initial stint was till the end of last year's ODI World Cup got an extension till the culmination of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Now in a recent report by Revsportz, former South Africa star Jonty Rhodes is in the spanner of things to join the Men in Blue in the new setup.

The report however mentions that Rhodes is yet to receive any official offer but is under consideration.

T Dilip is the current fielding coach of the side and joined the team alongside Rahul Dravid when the latter was announced as the head coach in late 2021.

Jonty Rhodes and Gautam Gambhir has previously worked together

Rhodes and Gambhir have previously worked together with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

However, ahead of the recently-concluded IPL 2024 season, Gambhir left LSG to join this former side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and played a key role in the side's title victory.

Prior to that, Rhodes was a part of the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) setup in a similar role.

Rhodes' latest stint in India was as a fielding coach for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

