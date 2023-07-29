WATCH: Nb6, wd, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Sediqullah Atal slams 48 runs in one over; equals Ruturaj Gaikwad's record

The awe-inspiring moment occurred during the 19th over of the Shaheen Hunters' innings during a Kabul Premier League match.

During match 10 of the Kabul Premier League, Sediqullah Atal from Shaheen Hunters displayed an astounding performance to smash seven consecutive maximums off Amir Zazai's bowling from Abasin Defenders. His remarkable feat led him to score an incredible 48 runs in a single over. Notably, this incredible display of power hitting equaled the record set by Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had achieved a similar feat by hitting seven consecutive 6s against Shiva Singh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

The awe-inspiring moment occurred during the 19th over of the Shaheen Hunters' innings at the Ayobi Cricket Stadium in Kabul. Captain Sediqullah Atal faced off against Amir Zazai, the skilled left-arm orthodox spinner. The first ball, a no-ball, was effortlessly dispatched for six. Following that, Amir Zazai struggled under pressure, conceding five wides.

The stadium erupted with excitement as the fans were captivated by Sediqullah Atal's breathtaking display of power-hitting. Each six he hit against Amir Zazai was met with increasingly enthusiastic commentary from the commentators, praising the batter's exceptional skills.

Sediqullah Atal's sensational knock propels Shaheen Hunters to a 200+ score

By the end of his remarkable innings, the 21-year-old had reached a magnificent century, with a final score of 118 not out off just 56 deliveries, including seven fours and an impressive tally of 10 sixes.

A Twitter account, which goes by the name of “Cricket Afghanistan,” posted the video of the power hitting from the Shaheen Hunters captain.

اووه شپږیزې 🔥🔥🔥



🚨 4⃣8⃣ 🚨 runs of a single over🔥🚀.#SediqAtal was on fire🔥 and 🚀 mode against #KatawaziAD in the ongoing match of #KabulPremierLeague.👇



nb6 w5 6 6 6 6 6 6 🚨



Sediq Atal hits 7 sixes in an over of Amir Zazi in the KPL 10th match.#KPL #KPL2023 pic.twitter.com/sbcBGk0aMd — Afghan Atalan 🇦🇫 (@AfghanAtalan1) July 29, 2023



ALSO READ: "Not that he can't....." - WI legend makes a bold statement about Virat Kohli's six-hitting abilities

Sediqullah Atal's sensational performance helped Shaheen Hunters reach a formidable total of 213/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Abasin Defenders, in response, struggled to keep up and were eventually bowled out for 121 runs within 19 overs, resulting in a convincing 92-run victory for Shaheen Hunters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.