Star Proteas pacer doubtful for India Tests; will 'undergo further assessments'

In a recent development, it has now been known that a premier South Africa pacer could likely miss the upcoming 2-Test series against India. His availability for the red-ball contest is in question, presenting an added concern by Anrich Nortje's confirmed absence and uncertainty surrounding Lungi Ngidi's status.

Initially slated to participate in the Lions' first-class match against the Dolphins at Kingsmead starting today (December 14), Kagiso Rabada will miss the game due to a bruised heel suffered during the World Cup semifinal against Australia on November 16 where he was limited to just six overs. Since then, he has been inactive and the South African team management mentioned that Rabada "will undergo further assessments" when asked about the duration of his absence.

Meanwhile, Nortje is contending with a lumbar stress fracture, sidelining him since September 10 and Ngidi sustained a sprained ankle which ruled him out of the T20I series against India and the current round of first-class matches.

South Africa faces multiple challenges ahead of Test series against India

With the Test series commencing in Centurion on December 26, South Africa faces the possibility of fielding a pace attack led by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee. Both players are set to represent their provinces this week, with support from Wiaan Mulder and the uncapped Nandre Burger, who are also part of the squad. Emerging talents Jansen and Coetzee, have accumulated 44 and nine wickets in 11 and two Tests, respectively thus far.

Adding to the challenges, Temba Bavuma enters the Test series against India without recent match practice, having not played since the World Cup semifinal. Bavuma, initially scheduled to feature for the Lions this week, withdrew to "attend to a personal matter."

