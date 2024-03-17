'It's all rubbish, they stood there...' - Mohammad Kaif accuses Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid of doctoring World Cup 2023 Final pitch

Following India's loss, there was a lot of debate surrounding the pitch used for the summit clash.

It took some time for every Indian cricket fan to digest the bitter loss the Men in Blue faced in the final of last year's 2023 ODI World Cup. The loss was even more difficult to process since that was the only game Rohit Sharma and Co lost after going unbeaten throughout the tournament.

For a team eyeing to break the jinx of ICC title drought since 2013, this match held the promise of redemption and a chance to reclaim glory.

Interestingly, following the loss, there was a lot of debate surrounding the sluggish pitch used for the summit clash.

Many fans and pundits opined that the slowness of the pitch was one of the primary reasons behind India's debacle as the side had registered brilliant wins on competitive wickets throughout their campaign.

Mohammad Kaif accuses Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for 2023 ODI WC final loss

Echoing on the same lines, former India batter Mohammed Kaif, who was part of the broadcasting team in the tournament made an interesting revelation. Kaid shed light on Rohit and Rahul Dravid's alleged role in the pitch's preparation for the marquee final clash.

Kaif asserted that the duo would be present on the pitch for the three days preceding the World Cup final, noting the change in 'colour' of the pitch.

Speaking on Guest in the Newsroom on TheLallanTop, Kaif revealed, “I was there for three days, did a lot of shows. Rohit Sharma came in the evening with Dravid, went to the pitch, stood there for an hour and went back. They came again on the second day, and did the same thing. This went on for three days, and I saw the colour of that pitch change. I wore a blue shirt today, it would look yellow three days later... that was the extent of that change.”

