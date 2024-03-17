'Inspired a whole generation..' - Rahul Dravid showers praise on this ace Indian bowler

He was a key architect of India's recent Test series win against England.

The recent five-match Test series against England saw India absolutely dominate the visitors on all fronts to wrap up the contest convincingly 4-1. However, the scoreline does not portray the struggles, the hosts had to go through with some key players missing owing to injuries and other reasons.

While the youngsters delivered the goods with the bat, a key architect of this win was veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He once again led the attack from the front and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 26 scalps.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped plaudits on Ashwin while hoping that he extends his international career.

Rahul Dravid showers praises on Ravichandran Ashwin

Lauding the seasoned campaigner for being an inspirational figure for Indian youngsters, the cricketer-turned-coach said at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to celebrate Ashwin,

"I hope he (Ravichandran Ashwin) is not finished. He has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hard work, dedication, and innovation. That's a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners. He always has the desire to contribute to the team's success. Have really enjoyed my time with him.

Ravichandran Ashwin shone with the ball in his 100th Test at Dharamshala, bagging nine wickets across two innings. Prior to that, he reached the milestone of reaching 500 Test wickets during the Rajkot match.

Ashwin will next be seen plying his trade in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), where he will continue to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Royals are slated to play their season opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

