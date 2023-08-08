'He had the chance to make biggest statement' - former Pakistan star calls for maturity from Sanju Samson

The Indian aggressor was subjected to heavy criticism and question marks on his slot after missing an attempted six hit and being stumped in the second T20I versus the West Indies.

Sanju Samson's disappointing end in the middle during the second T20I of the West Indies series in Guyana on Sunday (August 6) raised eyebrows and widespread criticism for the elegant Indian aggressor.

Trying to shift the momentum of play on a tricky pitch, Samson was out stumped off a raging turner after advancing at the ball from left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

Walking in at 60 for 3 in the 10th over, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) maverick was expected to steady the ship alongside half-centurion Tilak Varma. But it seems the right-hander was always willing to play the attacking game and was hoping to provide the impetus that the Indian stay had lacked up until that point.

As it happens, though, it's not the intent but the end result that derives most of the narrative with our sport and Samson was brutally trolled the moment he missed his attempted six down the ground and was out stumped on just the seventh ball of the innings.

Kamran Akmal calls for maturity from Sanju Samson

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal felt it was an opportunity missed on an individual level by Samson to make the "biggest statement" possible with bat in hand. Trying to cement his position in the side, Samson, Akmal thought, could've looked to settle in first and then blast off against the opposition attack.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal accused Samson of not applying enough maturity in his thought process when he would've decided to advance at the left-arm spinner and pressed again that the player missed out on a great chance to leave a statement that would've reverberated for months to come.

"It was disappointing to see Sanju Samson get out this way. He got a chance to bat a little higher, and there were a lot of overs left. He had a chance to give a message to the captain and team management by steading the ship," Akmal said.

"It would have been the biggest statement. He is a class batter, but you need to stand up in such situations. He should be more mature in his approach. He has been around for a while now but is yet to cement his place in the team."