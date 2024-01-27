'Very interesting way of deflecting a ball' - Hilarious leave by West Indies' batter leaves commentators and fans in splits

The incident happened during the ongoing AUS vs WI 2nd Test at The Gabba.

A comical incident unfolded today (January 27) during Day 3 of the ongoing AUS vs WI 2nd Test at The Gabba. During the Windies second innings, batter Kavem Hodge defended Nathan Lyon’s delivery with his abdomen guard in a move that left commentators and fans in splits.

The incident occurred in Lyon's sixth over of the Windies second innings when the off-spinner delivered a length ball that displayed significant bounce and spin. Hodge, in a rather amusing manner, utilized his abdominal guard to protect against the ball, eliciting laughter from the spectators.

The comical clip was later shared by the Australian broadcaster 7Cricket on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "That is a very interesting way of deflecting a ball."

Kavem Hodge eventually scored 29 runs from 74 balls in the second innings, comprising four boundaries. In the first innings, he made a significant contribution by scoring 71 runs off 194 deliveries.

"That is a very interesting way of deflecting a ball"#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/AAdNMtuILt — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 27, 2024

Incidentally, he repeated it once again later in the match.

Maybe there are THREE types of leaves:



The good, the bad and this one 💀 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/gw4FsTuQ1J — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2024

West Indies aim to salvage series

West Indies have put up a decent fight at the Gabba, with a 200+ lead in their second innings. At the time of writing, the visitors were 185/8, leading by 207 runs, with Kemar Roach and Kevin Sinclair at the crease.

Batting first, the West Indies put up 311 in their first innings. Joshua da Silva smashed 79 runs off 157 deliveries while Kavem Hodge chipped in with 71 off 194. Together, the duo shared a 149-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for the hosts, finishing with figures of 4/82, while Hazlewood and Lyon bagged two apiece.

In response, Australia declared their innings at 289/9 in 53 overs. Australia has won the first of the two-Test series as the Windies now press hard for a win at The Gabba and salvage a 1-1 series draw.

