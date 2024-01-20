'He's not Murali or Warne' - Pietersen mocks Indian spinner ahead of England Tests

India have picked four spinners in their squad, that includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

India will lock horns with England in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter, spanning across five Test matches. Looking to extend their unbeaten run at home, India skipper Rohit Sharma will be relying heavily on his troops to deliver the results. With Indian pitches being more spin-friendly, the spinners will have a crucial role to play in the upcoming series.

India have picked four spinners in their squad, that includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. All rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one player, whose experience and guile will come in handy to tackle England's 'Bazball' and give India an edge.

In an interview with former England captain Michael Atherton for The Times, Pietersen revealed how he dealt with Jadeja's threat.

When England last won a Test series in India way back in 2012, it was Kevin Pietersen who turned the tide for the visitors with his magnificent 186 on a turner in the second Test in Mumbai. England went on to win the Test series 2-1.

Kevin Pietersen takes a dig

However, taking a dig at the Indian spinner, the former England batter had something rather interesting to say.

“I faced Jadeja a lot. It’s about technique. Jadeja is not Murali and he’s not Shane Warne. He’s a left-arm spinner that bowls it one way and occasionally gets the ball to slide on. If your technique is solid enough to play the ball that skids on, you should be fine.”

Pietersen has urged the England batters that they must not dismissed by getting bowled or lbw against Jadeja and Axar. The first Test of five-match series will get underway from January 25 in Hyderabad.

