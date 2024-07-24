KKR pacer ruled out of SL vs IND series due to injury

A replacement is expected to be named soon.

In a recent development coming in, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has been ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka vs India white-ball series, slated to start from July 27. Both countries will lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

However, KKR and Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera will miss the entire tour owing to an injury he sustained.

The news was confirmed by a prominent Sri Lankan journalist and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is also expected to make an official confirmation and name a replacement soon.

According to speculations, one of Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan might take his place in the T20I squad.

Chameera was picked up by KKR ahead of the IPL 2024 season as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for his base price of INR 50 lakhs.

Sri Lanka gear up for first series under new skipper

As a fast bowler, Chameera began his journey with the Sri Lankan national team in 2015 but has only managed to play in 12 Tests, 52 ODIs, and 55 T20Is, being frequently marred by multiple injury setbacks.

He recently played for the Kandy Falcons in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he took six wickets in five matches but was unable to participate in half of the league stage.

In other news, Sri Lanka has appointed Charith Asalanka as the new T20I captain, succeeding Wanindu Hasaranga, who resigned after a dismal T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for India series: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

