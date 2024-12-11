KKR Veteran Left Out of All Format Squads to Pave Way For Youngsters

J. Abhiram, chairman of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) men’s selection committee, confirmed the decision.

KKR veteran Manish Pandey, a seasoned Indian cricketer and a long-standing pillar of Karnataka’s domestic setup, has been left out of the state’s probable squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This decision signals a major shift in Pandey’s career, which has been marked by significant achievements both domestically and internationally. Known for his consistency and contributions to Karnataka cricket, Pandey’s exclusion highlights the team’s focus on transitioning to a younger generation of players.

In the recent IPL 2025 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders secured Manish Pandey for INR 75 lakh.

KSCA Prioritizes Youth Over Veteran Manish Pandey

Speaking to Sportstar, J. Abhiram, chairman of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) men’s selection committee, confirmed the decision. He explained that while Pandey’s contributions have been immense, the time has come to prioritize emerging talents. Players like Prakhar Chaturvedi, Aneeshwar Gautam, and K.V. Aneesh are being given opportunities to step up and make their mark.

“Manish has had a fantastic career; no doubt about it. But at some stage, you will have to make way for youngsters. We have a few exciting young batters – Prakhar Chaturvedi, Aneeshwar Gautam, K.V. Aneesh. The more opportunities they get, the better,” Abhiram told Sportstar.

Abhiram emphasized that the decision was difficult but necessary to build a sustainable future for Karnataka cricket. He also mentioned that Pandey will not return for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, with K.V. Aneesh likely taking his place.

“Pandey will not come back for the second leg of the Ranji Trophy. We have K.V. Aneesh in the reserves; he should come in. Now it is up to the youngsters to make full use of all chances,” Abhiram said.

The KSCA has already communicated the decision to Pandey and has expressed its desire for him to remain connected with the team in a mentoring or coaching capacity. Abhiram recognized the difficulty of such decisions but emphasized the importance of shifting experienced players into mentoring roles for the next generation.

“I had a word with Pandey, and I explained all the reasons for this decision. We would like him to stay connected with Karnataka cricket, perhaps as a coach or in any other role. It is very hard to have this sort of tough conversation. But this is the circle of life,” Abhiram added.

Notably, Karnataka have included KL Rahul, who is currently representing India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, in their probables squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Karnataka Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, L.R. Chethan, Macneil Noronha, Shreyas Gopal, K.L. Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Hardik Raj, V. Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, R. Smaran, Luvnith Sisodia, V. Vyshak, Manvanth Kumar, Yashovardhan Parantap, Pravin Dubey, M. Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, K.V. Aneesh, K. Shashikumar, Paras Gurbax Arya, Shikhar Shetty, Kishan Bedare, Harshil Dharmani, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kruthik Krishna.

