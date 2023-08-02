KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be fit for Asia Cup; racing against time for World Cup

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to be selected for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, with the official squad announcement expected this week. Cricbuzz reported that sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed that these two batters have not fully recovered to be considered for the continental championship, which takes place from August 30 to September 17.

Although both players have shared updates on their progress through social media, insiders suggest that it would be premature to rush them back into international action. However, they remain in contention for the ODI World Cup later this year, provided they make a complete recovery. In that case, the three-ODI series against Australia in September might serve as their comeback matches.

With Rahul and Iyer absent, most of the players who featured in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies are likely to be part of the six-team championship to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. There will be a few changes in the bowling department as Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah are set to make their return.

Prasidh Krishna unlikely to make the cut in the 15-member squad

Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback after a lengthy injury break is being considered for selection. However, he might miss out on a spot in the final 15 due to position constraints. It seems that Ishan Kishan is securing his place not only in the Asia Cup but also in the World Cup as the wicketkeeper. However, KL Rahul could potentially be in contention for the role as well.

With Ishan's inclusion, the team management will need to decide on the opening combination once Rohit Sharma returns to the playing XI. The indications suggest that Ishan and Rohit will open the innings, while Shubman Gill, who opened in the three ODIs against West Indies might shift to the middle order. The final composition of the team and the batting order will be determined during the Asia Cup preparatory camp scheduled in Bengaluru from August 24 to 29. India's inaugural match in the Asia Cup is against Pakistan on September 2.

