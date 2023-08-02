Usman Khawaja lashes out after ICC slaps havoc penalty on Australia

Khawaja enjoyed a remarkable performance in the Ashes 2023, emerging as the leading run-scorer with an impressive 496 runs in five games

Usman Khawaja expressed strong criticism towards the ICC's decision to penalize Australia for a slow over-rate during the fourth Ashes Test. Surprisingly, the Australian cricket team was docked 10 WTC (World Test Championship) points despite not having the opportunity to bowl in the second innings.

The revised regulations entail that players receive a five percent fine on their match fee and the team loses one point for every over they fall short. Similarly, the Ben Stokes-led side faced a 25 percent match fee fine and a deduction of five WTC points for their slow over-rate in the fourth Test. The England cricket team, too, was docked nine WTC points for the second Test and two WTC points for the first Test due to slow over-rates.

Don't even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense... 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NKuGI61n2n — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) August 2, 2023

Pakistan currently leads WTC Points Table

Presently, Pakistan leads the World Test Championship points table following their recent 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team holds the second position with a 66.67 PCT (percentage) score. Notably, India's PCT was affected after the second Test against West Indies concluded as a draw due to rain. Meanwhile, Australia and England settled for a 2-2 draw in the five-match Ashes series, placing them third and fifth on the points table, respectively.

Usman Khawaja enjoyed a remarkable performance in the Ashes 2023, emerging as the leading run-scorer with an impressive 496 runs in five games. The Ashes 2023 witnessed an intensely contested series, with Australia initially taking a 2-0 lead before England made a strong comeback to level the series. The Manchester Test, in particular, was a closely contested match where rain saved Australia from a potential defeat.

