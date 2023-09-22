WATCH: KL Rahul drops catch but still gets Marnus Labuschagne out in an incredibly fluke dismissal

Coming in at No. 4, Marnus Labuschagne looked quite good before that unfortunate dismissal, which cut his innings short.

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed weirdly after the ball hit KL Rahul’s pads and then flicked the stumps. There was total confusion for a few moments before the decision was referred to the third umpire, who checked several angles. In a way, it was also a funny mode of dismissal, causing chaos on the ground.

Coming in at No. 4, Marnus Labuschagne looked quite good before that unfortunate dismissal, which cut his innings short. Labuschagne has slowly started to settle on a deck that wasn’t easy to bat on in the first innings. The ball was stopping after landing, while the slow bowlers also found some turn at times.

Ravindra Jadeja was bowling tight lines and lengths, as he mostly does in the middle overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin also started to get his thing right after a few early looseners with the ball. But Labuschagne looked solid right from the first delivery, as he tackled all the hardships early on before starting to motor along. India managed to dismiss him just before he could cause any damage to the team.

On a tough deck, Labuschagne had managed to be steady from his end and batted with fine control. While the pitch tried making his life arduous, his solid technique was up for the challenges before this wicket against the run of play.

Marnus Labuschagne gets out in the most bizarre manner

Ravichandran Ashwin had slowly started to find the ideal length and pace for the Mohali track that had something for everyone. Ashwin was playing an ODI after a long time, so he took some time early on. However, he ended up well after those early discomforts and also dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the process, luckily.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a tossed-up delivery that turned in a bit after pitching to Labuschagne. The batter went for a reverse sweep but couldn’t get off the middle and got a little edge as the ball flew to the wicketkeeper, KL Rahul. Rahul couldn’t hold on to it, and the ball hit his pads and ricocheted to the stumps; Rahul appealed for the stumping.

The on-field umpire forwarded the decision upstairs, where the third umpire had to use multiple camera angles to reach a concrete conclusion. As the replays showed, Labuschagne's feet were out of the crease when the bails lit up.

The batter’s back leg was ahead of the crease due to that giant leap for the reverse sweep, and India got a lucky dismissal out of nowhere. Labuschagne couldn’t believe his luck but had to depart in the end. It was a bizarre dismissal, but the Men in Blue won’t complain.

