"Few boxes ticked for me" - KL Rahul quashes doubts over form with dream comeback in Asia Cup

KL Rahul confessed to having some concerns about his fitness after his triumphant return in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, following an injury hiatus since early May. Rahul faced an uphill challenge - after recuperating from quadriceps surgery and a minor groin injury, he was slated to rejoin the field amidst the high-stakes atmosphere of the Asia Cup 2023.

His comeback took an unforeseen turn when he was hastily included in the playing XI due to Shreyas Iyer's sudden back spasm just moments before the toss against Pakistan during the Super 4 stage.

His performance was nothing short of impressive, amassing 111* and 39 runs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively. His steadfastness in the middle order drew praise from seasoned spinner R Ashwin, who noted Rahul's gradual mastery of his role.

Reflecting on India's triumph in the final against Sri Lanka, Rahul expressed his apprehension regarding his fitness.

KL Rahul said at the post-match conference after beating Sri Lanka in the summit clash, "I was a bit worried a couple of weeks ago, but got to play some good games against competitive teams. Scored runs and was good with the gloves, a few boxes ticked for me. Hopefully this continues for the next couple of months. I have been playing in Bangalore since four months, beautiful wickets for batting there. Happy that I got to spend time in the middle."

KL Rahul's form will be a bliss for India going into the World Cup

In his return match against Pakistan, Rahul notched his sixth ODI century, garnering praise from fans and pundits alike. The Indian batter also highlighted the value of gaining valuable game time against competitive opposition.

India clinched the final by virtue of a splendid bowling display against Sri Lanka. The hosts were dismissed for a mere 50 runs, with Mohammed Siraj claiming six wickets for 21 runs.

Rahul commended the conditions that favored the bowlers in a game like this and showered praise on Siraj. The Indian batter felt that the players rose to the occasion and complemented each other effectively.

