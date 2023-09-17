WATCH: Kohli and Gill can't stop laughing after Mohammed Siraj runs to the boundary on the hat-trick ball

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill couldn’t control their laugh after Mohammed Siraj sprinted behind the ball to stop a boundary off his own bowling amidst a record-breaking spell in the Asia Cup 2023 Final.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill couldn’t control their laugh after Mohammed Siraj sprinted behind the ball to stop a boundary off his own bowling amidst a record-breaking spell in the Asia Cup 2023 Final. Siraj took away all the limelight on this massive occasion, and this moment was one of those as well. Almost every Indian fielder laughed about this funny incident.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a tremendous spell at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to blow away Sri Lanka in no time. The Lankan batters looked clueless against the sheer accuracy of Mohammed Siraj as well as other two pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya - as they were bundled on a mere 50 in this high-octane clash. They made full use of the conditions with the new ball to wrap up the innings in just 92 balls to end all the hopes of Sri Lanka of winning consecutive Asia Cup trophies.

Mohammed Siraj was the chief destructor, as he scalped as many as six wickets in 7 overs to end up with his career-best bowling figures. He scalped five wickets in just 16 balls - joint fastest in terms of balls in the ODIs. Siraj was ruthless, and Sri Lanka looked toothless.

Amidst all the chaos that unfolded, there was also a funny incident which busted every Indian player out in laughter on a day when everything went in India’s favour. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill seemed to have enjoyed that moment the most.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill crack up after Mohammed Siraj’s sprint

The incident took place in the fourth over of the first innings amidst a breathtaking spell by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj had already snared three wickets in the over and was on a hat-trick on what was the fifth delivery of his second over. Dhananjaya de Silva, the new batter, had just arrived at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj ran in with full steam on this hat-trick delivery and bowled a fuller-length delivery targetting the stumps, with the slip cordon jammed to pounce on any opportunity. However, de Silva pushed it gently towards mid-on, where no fielder was stationed. The ball went into the gap, but Siraj, who was in his followthrough, was quick to rush behind the ball.

Mohammed Siraj sprinted behind the ball with a wry smile on his face but couldn’t stop the boundary in the end. Seeing this effort, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill couldn’t control their laugh and had a good laugh for a few seconds.

Mohmmad Siraj also laughing while running, Kohli & gill too😂#Sirajpic.twitter.com/6hBitPzqwk — KT (@IconicRcbb) September 17, 2023

While it was a valiant effort from Siraj, his unnecessary effort on the field cracked everyone, especially Virat and Gill. Virat put his arm on the face, while Gill also stopped laughing somehow after some time.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have enjoyed each other’s company on and off the field lately. It was another such incident when both seemed to be enjoying together. Apart from this duo, the other Indian players also had a cheeky grin on their faces after this moment.

