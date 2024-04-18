'Could have won the World Cup': KL Rahul reveals one decision he would 'review' if he had a 'time machine'

KL Rahul broke his silence on the heartbreaking loss India faced in last year's ODI World Cup.

Star India batter KL Rahul recently revealed one decision that he would like to change if he could travel in a 'time machine'. During a chat with veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul broke his silence on the heartbreaking loss India faced in last year's ODI World Cup.

The loss felt even more difficult, especially because India had remained unbeaten throughout the tournament only to lose the summit clash.

Speaking about the match, India lost to Australia by 6 wickets, during which KL Rahul was the highest run-scorer with his knock of 66(107). While Kohli departed for 54 runs off 63 deliveries, Rahul's difficulties were evident as he managed just one boundary during his innings.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reveals reason for not staying with Mumbai Indians teammates during home matches

KL Rahul reveals one decision he would change if he had a 'time machine'

Australia's pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Pat Cummins combined to dismantle India's batting lineup, restricting them to just 240 runs. In response, Australia successfully chased the target, with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne delivering standout performances.

Speaking on Ashwin's YouTube talk show 'Kutti Stories with Ash', KL Rahul recalled the challenge he faced, torn between playing a defining innings against formidable bowlers like Mitchell Starc or holding onto his position.

When quizzed by Ash if there's any decision he would like to review if there was a time machine, Rahul said,

"The World Cup final against Australia, I was stuck in the moment, whether to take down Starc or just play him as it was reversing, bowling in tough angle - in that confusing I ended up nicking it - if I could have played till the end, it could have been 30+ runs & probably World Cup in our hands - that is what I regret".

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.