'What was Rahul's logic?' - Fans slam KL Rahul for batting slow during Quinton de Kock's blitz

KL Rahul's innings of 68 not out off 51 balls on a flat batting surface left fans puzzled once again about the batter's approach in T20s.

Sharing an opening stand of 210 runs, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock batted in completely contrasting fashion for LSG versus KKR.

KL Rahul played another debatable knock at the top of the order, leading to question marks regarding his intent inside the powerplay overs. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper went at a snail-like pace despite the field restriction overs and didn't really go hell for leather after the powerplay either.

The elegant right-hander once again didn't quite do justice to his talent, potential and range, hitting an unbeaten 68 off 51 balls after choosing to drop anchor in partnership with a rampaging Quinton de Kock.

In an innings of complete contrast to that of his partner, De Kock blasted a terrific hundred against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), finishing 140 not out from 70 deliveries, including 10 fours and 10 sixes.

KL Rahul's innings also featured a healthy dose of boundaries - 3 fours and 4 sixes - but the batter almost never tried to hit the ball out of the park in anger through his indifferent effort. Even as De Kock's blitz and the wickets in the bank gave Rahul the freedom to unleash the beast inside him, the player opted to bat within himself.

KL Rahul's slow fifty retriggers debate on batter's intent

KL Rahul has been a notoriously slow starter inside the powerplay in IPL 2022, scoring his 177 runs at a pedestrian strike-rate of 98.88. Even lower than his powerplay strike-rates of 124.59 and 117.22 in IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 respectively for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The excuse for Rahul's excessively slow starts and the pursuit to cut down risks and bat deep when he was part of the PBKS set-up used to be the lack of batting depth that ailed the northern rivals.

But the batter has no such reason to bat at the tempo he has been doing with LSG, who bat quite deep with capable powerhitters down the order. Yet, Rahul has chosen not to trust the men deployed in the middle of the innings, trying to farm the strike for as long as possible through the innings.

The innings against KKR was a fine example of the same, as it reflected a longstanding issue with Rahul, who perhaps needs to let go of personal doubts about his teammates' abilities and bat like the player he is, not the one he is allowing himself to be.

Here is how the fans reacted to KL Rahul's 68* off 51:

Gambhir sends a player during strategic time-out to read out tweets against KL Rahul. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 18, 2022

It would be ironic if KKR chases this down. KL Rahul needs to rethink this approach for the umpteenth time!



If two openers bat out the entire 20 overs with one scoring 140 (SR: 200) & the other scoring 68 (SR: 133), then fingers should be pointed at the latter. — Jeet Vachharajani🏏🎯 (@Jeetv27) May 18, 2022

At this point of his career, while it is easy to accuse KL Rahul of being selfish, one perhaps needs to focus on a characteristic trait part of the India and Karnataka right-hander's batting for a long time.

It seems Rahul's best is reserved for days and situations when he has absolutely no option but to come out all guns blazing. But when the possibilities are endless, like at the top of the order, he tends to lose his way in the middle.