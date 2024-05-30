Knight Riders sign star Proteas batter

The news was confirmed by the Knight Riders social media platform earlier today.

In a recent development coming in, the Knight Riders franchise have signed a star South Africa batter for the upcoming season.

Proteas big-hitting batter David Miller will now ply his trade for the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in the next edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). The news was confirmed by the LAKR social media platform earlier today (May 30).

LAKR, the sister franchise of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ended the 2023 season in last places managing only one win out of their five matches and missing the playoffs.

Thus in a bid to bring in ammunition for the next season, David Miller has been roped in by the franchise.

Miller's transition to the Los Angeles-based team follows shortly after the addition of experienced Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Miller is a significant acquisition for LAKR, having previously played for the Texas Super Kings, the sister franchise of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

David Miller had a mixed campaign in IPL 2024

Speaking about Miller's form in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), he had a mixed campaign with the Gujarat Titans this year as the former champions had a season to forget.

Miller's tenure with the team was plagued by injuries, causing him to miss numerous key matches and struggle to regain his top form post-injury.

As the new MLC season approaches, the Los Angeles team has retained several key players, including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Spencer Johnson, and Adam Zampa.

On the domestic front, the team has also retained Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, and Shadley Van Schalkwyk.

