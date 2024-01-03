WATCH: Virat Kohli's strategy to Rohit Sharma works magic as Proteas bundle out for 55

Soon after, wickets kept tumbling as Siraj finished with six scalps and the other bowlers helped wrapped the innings for a trivial score before lunch.

In an enthralling showdown at Cape Town, India aimed to bounce back from a disheartening loss in the first test against South Africa in Centurion. The opening test witnessed Rohit Sharma and Co succumbing to a defeat by an innings and 32 runs, revealing vulnerabilities in both the batting and bowling departments. The challenging pitch posed a significant obstacle for Indian batters, with notable exceptions such as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's standout performance, the Indian bowlers faced difficulties, exacerbating India's challenges.

Now, the second test emerges as a pivotal battleground for India. Two strategic alterations have been implemented in the lineup, emphasizing a more aggressive approach. Mukesh Kumar takes the place of Shardul Thakur, injecting a fresh perspective into the pace attack. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja replaces Ravichandran Ashwin, contributing all-round prowess to the team.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's smart move put India in the driver's seat

A highlight moment in the morning session was the dismissal of debutant Tristan Stubbs. Jasprit Bumrah's skillful delivery on the middle elicited an inside edge, resulting in a catch by Rohit Sharma at short leg. However, it only happened after Rohit Sharma capitalized on a strategic discussion with former captain Virat Kohli just moments earlier and moved to short leg to take the catch.

The on-field conversation between Rohit and Kohli, captured on video, swiftly gained popularity and provided fans with a glimpse into the team's dynamics. Kohli, widely acclaimed as India's greatest-ever test skipper, shared valuable insights, fostering a collaborative spirit within the squad.

Soon after, wickets kept tumbling as Siraj finished with six scalps and the other bowlers helped wrapped the South African innings for a mere 55 before lunch.

Virat Kohli advised Rohit Sharma to keep a short leg.



Result: 2 wickets



🐐 move by King Kohli



pic.twitter.com/E3tlVyArxS — Avinash (@imavinashvk) January 3, 2024

