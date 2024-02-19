"Did a lot of..": India's star's coach reveals how he helped Sarafarz master spin

The meticulous planning and unwavering commitment for improvement has finally paid off for the youngster

The IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot saw India hand a debut to new youngsters - Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel. Both the players players impressed in their respective departments.

However, for Sarfaraz, it was the culmination of a long-awaited moment, who had been knocking on the doors of the national selectors for quite some time with his impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

Not just for him, it was a priceless moment for Sarfaraz's father Naushad, who broke into tears after seeing his son earn his maiden Test cap.

The meticulous planning and unwavering commitment to improvement has finally paid off for the 26-year-old. Notably, his special prowess against spin was demonstrated by his domination against the likes of Tom Hartley, Joe Root, and Rehan Ahmed in Rajkot.

Interestingly, his success at spin had a lot of contributions from coaches of India cricketers.

India's star's coach reveals how he helped Sarafarz master spin

It was during Covid-19 that a current India spinner would dedicate net sessions with the youngster to hone his skill.

Speaking on the same, Kuldeep Yadav's coach Kapil Pandey revealed to TOI in an exclusive chat, "During lockdown, Sarfaraz played Kuldeep a lot at our Kanpur Academy. They did a lot of net sessions together. I would arrange T20 matches as that season, Mushtaq Ali T20 was the main tournament.I would arrange T20 matches as that season, Mushtaq Ali T20 was the main tournament."

Shami's coach Badruddin also spoke about his part in helping Sarfaraz attain mastery of spin. "Yes, I arranged for his training and nets in Moradabad. No doubt both the father and son worked hard. I arranged for his stay in a hostel and got him to play a number of games."

