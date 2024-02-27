"A little man crush on him:" Ben Stokes makes a humorous comment on Ranchi Test hero Dhruv Jurel

Ben Stokes lauded Dhruv Jurel's match-winning knocks and his wicketkeeping as well.

After conceding the Ranchi Test to India, England captain Ben Stokes accepted that India displayed better skill and bowled England out of the game. England had a decent 46-run lead after the first innings of both the teams. But India came back strongly and bowled England out for just 145 in the second innings.

England were 65-2 at one point but lost 8 wickets for just 80 runs. England’s collapse was the turning point of the match as it tilted the game towards the home team. According to Stokes, England’s batters could not compete against India’s bowlers on Day 3 of the Test.

"It's always disappointing being on the losing team. Looking back at when we had our chance to bat yesterday, cricket is always skill against skill… You've got to give them (India) a lot of credit for the way in which they bowled in very favourable conditions. On this occasion, their skill was better than ours yesterday (Sunday)," Stokes conceded at the post-match press conference.

‘Ben Foakes has a little man crush on Dhruv Jurel’: Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes also lauded India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel for his match-winning knocks under pressure. Jurel scored 90 and 39* and fittingly hit the winning runs as well.

“Both innings he's played very well. His keeping was also something to watch - I think Ben Foakes has a little man crush on him there,” Stokes jokingly said.

At 120-5, when India had lost Sarfaraz Khan, the home team was under high pressure on a detriorating pitch. But Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 72-run partnership with Shubman Gill helped India chase down 192 with 5 wickets in hand. Jurel had an excellent match with the gloves as well. He was chosen Player of the Match for his brilliant knocks in crunch situations.

India won the match by 5 wickets and have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. The fifth and final Test of the series will take place at Dharamsala from March 7-11.