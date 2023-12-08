Sreesanth in TROUBLE again! LLC sends legal notice after spat with Gambhir

Reports emerged stating that the LLC notice highlighted Sreesanth's contract violation during the tournament. LLC has indicated a willingness to engage with Sreesanth once he removes all videos criticizing Gambhir, adhering to the league's regulations.

Legends League Cricket (LLC) recently took action against former cricketer Sreesanth following his comments targeting India Capitals skipper Gautam Gambhir. Sreesanth alleged that Gambhir had referred to him as a 'fixer' during a match, prompting LLC to issue a legal notice, citing a breach of the league's code of conduct.

Reports emerged stating that the LLC notice highlighted Sreesanth's contract violation during the tournament. LLC has indicated a willingness to engage with Sreesanth once he removes all videos criticizing Gambhir, adhering to the league's regulations. However, umpires and match officials' reports regarding the incident didn't substantiate Sreesanth's claims about Gambhir's alleged comment.

In a recent match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers, Sreesanth appeared to celebrate Gambhir's dismissal in Qualifier 2 by acknowledging Amitoze Singh's contribution that led to the seasoned left-hander's exit.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari, defended her husband and criticized Gambhir on social media, questioning his sportsmanship and upbringing in light of the incident.

Expressing her disbelief, she said, "It's shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India alongside him for many years could stoop to this level. Even after years of retirement from active cricket. Upbringing matters a lot, and it reflects in such behavior on the field. Truly shocking."

On the other hand, Gambhir has refrained from directly addressing the issue. He posted a cryptic message on social media, withholding specific details about the incident. Additionally, a recent video has surfaced, showing Sreesanth attempting to verbally unsettle Gambhir while the latter was batting, preceding the reported altercation between the two players.