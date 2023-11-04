WATCH: Local police try maintaining order near Eden Gardens while riding on horses

The policemen were seen on horses near the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the eve of a much-awaited game between India and South Africa.

The policemen were seen on horses near the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the eve of a much-awaited game between India and South Africa. They were probably trying to control the crowd near the stadium, as the fans were lined in plenty, probably to see their favourite stars practice ahead of the game. It was a funny scene, and the video of the incident has been viral on social media since the evening.

India and South Africa are the two best teams in the competition and will form a mouth-watering contest. India are currently ranked first in the points table with seven wins in as many games, whereas South Africa are sitting second with six wins in seven matches. These two are also the most favourite contenders for the trophy, as they have played some good cricket throughout.

The hosts have hardly put a foot wrong, and they have defeated the teams with utmost ease at times. Meanwhile, South Africa have also won numerous matches comfortably. Both have certain strengths and will look to back their strengths.

The venue will also add spice to the contest, as the track in Kolkata has always been ideal for the batters. There will also be some extra pace and bounce for the pacers. Both teams have some top-quality fast bowlers who will threaten the batters.

Local police ride on horses to maintain order

The Indian team have always received so much love and affection from its fans. Everywhere they go, fans follow and cheer them. They crowd the stadiums in every part of the world, and when the Men in Blue play in India, the support is bound to increase.

Along the same lines, the people lined up in numbers to watch stars practice ahead of the game. It increases the workload of the local authorities. A few policemen were seen riding on the horses as they attempted to avoid any mayhem near the Eden Gardens.

Madness in Kolkata. Policemen on horses restoring order. Red Dead Redemption vibes 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/4ovqvfuAjD — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) November 4, 2023

It’s hard to control fans. Hence, the officers tried a unique way to establish order. It is something not seen often.

It was a fun way to get the job done by the local authorities. It’s necessary to ensure law and order amidst a high-voltage clash. India will look to continue their winning run, while South Africa would hope to earn a victory and qualify for the semifinal officially tomorrow.

