WATCH: Rahul Dravid takes a hilarious dig at Virat Kohli's bowling in press conference

India's head coach Rahul Dravid addressed concerns about the limited bowling options in the playing XI following all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury during the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. Dravid acknowledged the absence of a sixth bowling choice for Rohit Sharma at present, relying on Virat Kohli to step in if the need arises.

While Pandya's tournament came to an end due to an ankle injury, India managed well without him in the last three matches with Mohammed Shami in particular playing a pivotal role in the team's success. It's worth noting that Kohli took over the bowling duties after Pandya was unable to complete his over due to the injury sustained in the game against Bangladesh last month.

Dravid, in a light-hearted manner, poked fun at Kohli's bowling technique when questioned about it by a reporter.

India next lock horns with South Africa in top-of-the-table clash

"Yes, we don't have the 6th bowling option, but we have a wrong-footed inswinger menace whom we can back for a few overs.

"He was close to bowl in the last game with the crowd pushing him," Dravid said on the eve of India's eighth match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India remains a formidable force in the tournament, boasting an unbeaten streak in 7 ODIs, a feat unmatched by any other team thus far.

However, the South African team also emerges as a strong contender for the World Cup title this year, having displayed dominant performances with six victories under their belt. They pose a significant challenge to India's quest for championship glory.

