Long road map set for Ishan Kishan's Test return after cold war with BCCI

Ishan Kishan’s international career has been in jeopardy since December last year, with many reports and rumours floating around. BCCI didn’t offer him a central contract and hasn’t been in contention since returning to India midway through the South Africa series.

The last update on him was that the selectors asked him to play for his state side in the domestic tournaments, and if the performances were good enough, he would be recalled to the national side. Consequently, he would be part of the Jharkhand side in the upcoming home season, where he might also lead the unit.

According to a fresh report by The Indian Express, Ishan Kishan will be included in the Duleep Trophy, starting next month, which would be a path for his return to the national side. The selectors want him to resume his red-ball career to make a case for himself in the Indian team.

Kishan must perform well in the tournament and make a statement to the selectors. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and several Indian stars will also reportedly feature in the Duleep Trophy.

Long road map set for Ishan Kishan's Test return

After a cold war with BCCI, Ishan Kishan’s roadmap for Test return seems set now. Firstly, he will feature in the Buchi Babu tournament for Jharkhand, starting August 15.

Then, Kishan will play in the Duleep Trophy from September 5, and the Test team selection for the Bangladesh series will happen on September 19. It will boil down to how he performs in these two tournaments, and if the performances are top-notch, the selectors will be tempted to bring him back to the national setup.

The competition won’t be easy for Kishan since plenty of wicketkeeper batters are ahead of him due to his prolonged absence. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are the first-choice players, whereas Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan have also done well in whatever chances they got.

However, Kishan is equally talented and skilled and will leave no stone unturned to regain his lost position. After a series of disappointments, the southpaw finally has a path and goal to work.

