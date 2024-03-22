LSG set to sign South Africa star as replacement player for IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants are a bit concerned about the lack of experience in their bowling department.

IPL's latest entrants, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made their debut in the league in the IPL 2022 season. They have enjoyed a successful campaign so far, qualifying for the playoffs both times but unfortunately could not lift the title.

Now, with another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on the horizon, the franchise will hope to win their maiden title. However, their ambitions have been dealt a few blows with some key players pulling out of the tournament owing to injuries or personal reasons.

With England pacers Mark Wood opting out and David Willey set to miss the start of the season, LSG are in dire need of restocking their bowling department. The franchise has already named West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joeseph, bought at INR 3 crore, as a replacement for Wood.

LSG set to sign Proteas star?

It is now being speculated that a Proteas star can be in the pipeline of getting added to the squad. Keshav Maharaj, who plies his trade with Durban Super Giants in SA20 recently linked up with LSG to train alongside the team during the season with the T20 World Cup coming up in June.

Although LSG specified in a release he will not be a part of the squad, it is very much possible that the LSG management decides to add him to the roster, given his familiarity with the franchise and is a readily available option.

Lucknow Super Giants will be a little concerned about the lack of experience in their bowling department and can thus go looking to the veteran spinner for his proven experience. It remains to be seen in which direction the franchise goes.

LSG will play their first match of the season on Sunday's (March 24) double header against Rajasthan Royals in an away fixture.

