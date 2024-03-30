Lucknow Super Giants replace former RCB fast bowler with Kiwi new-ball pacer

LSG were already without Mark Wood, who was replaced by Shamar Joseph later. They lack experience in their fast bowling department.

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler David Willey has pulled out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons. Earlier, he was just expected to miss the start of the tournament, as stated by LSG head coach Justin Langer. Willey spent the last two months on the road, playing in ILT20 and PSL 2024.

It is a significant blow for Lucknow Super Giants, who were already without the services of Mark Wood. LSG had brought in West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph for Mark Wood. With Willey not available now, their fast bowling looks thin and inexperienced.

LSG signed Willey for INR 2 crore in IPL 2024 auction. He was a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad before being signed by Lucknow Super Giants for this season.

Matt Henry replaces David Willey

Lucknow Super Giants pick Matt Henry as a replacement for David Willey.



New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has replaced David Willey for the rest of the season. Matt Henry has been signed for his base price INR 1.25 crore. The right-arm fast bowler has played two matches in IPL so far, both for Punjab Kings and has a solitary wicket to his name.

"Matt Henry, the New Zealand fast bowler, has signed with the Lucknow Super Giants for the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Henry comes in as a replacement for the England all-rounder, David Willey, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. Henry joins in at his base price of INR 1.25 crores," an IPL media advisory read.

It further adds, "Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 17 T20 Internationals so far. In the past, he has been a part of the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the Tata IPL. He has featured in two Tata IPL matches so far, both for the Punjab Kings in 2017."

Matt Henry has picked up 20 wickets in 17 T20Is that he has played so far. He is mainly known for his exploits with the new ball. He last played a T20I in January this year against Pakistan. His experience could come in handy for Lucknow Super Giants who are currently struggling in the fast bowling department.

Lucknow Super Giants lost their only match they have played so far to Rajasthan Royals and are lurking at the bottom ot the points table. They will play Punjab Kings at Lucknow on March 30.

